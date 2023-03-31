Aaron Ramsdale has named Matt Turner as his funniest Arsenal teammate, although the U.S. men's national team star's humor isn't always intentional.

WHAT HAPPENED? Speaking to CBS Sports, Ramsdale denied claims that he is the funniest member of the Arsenal squad. Instead, the England goalkeeper replied, that it is "Matt Turner, unintentionally", before offering up a story while barely being able to contain his laughter.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Just American, Americanisms. We played Man City in the FA Cup. Kevin De Bruyne went to speak to the ref and Matt Turner's response was 'Relax, dog! It's a dogfight out there'. He's going to war, man. It's a dogfight out there, man."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Turner has served as Ramsdale's backup since arriving at Arsenal this summer, having joined after emerging as one of the best goalkeepers in MLS with the New England Revolution. Turner has made seven appearances so far, all of which have come in the FA Cup and Europa League.

Turner recently found out that he's having a baby girl, and afterwards spoke to GOAL about how he believes he's now in "big, big trouble".

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners will face Leeds this weekend in the first match after the international break, which saw Turner and the USMNT win matches against Grenada and El Salvador.