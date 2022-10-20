Arsenal transfer a ‘necessary risk’ for Turner as USMNT goalkeeper battles Ramsdale for game time

Matt Turner says his decision to join Arsenal was a “necessary risk”, with the United States international scratching around for regular game time.

American keeper left MLS for London

Waiting on a Premier League debut

Embracing competition for places

WHAT HAPPENED? The 28-year-old goalkeeper made a brave career call in the summer of 2022 when leaving a MLS comfort zone for a new challenge with Premier League heavyweights. Turner was aware that he would be competing with Aaron Ramsdale for minutes at Emirates Stadium, but believes a transfer to Europe had to be made in order for his game to be taken to the next level.

WHAT THEY SAID: Quizzed on whether he has received any assurances from Mikel Arteta regarding action in the 2022-23 campaign, USMNT star Turner told reporters: “Absolutely not, no. There are no guarantees in this game. It's all about how you train, and how you gain the trust of your manager and those around you. You get the opportunities to play how you do in those minutes. I wasn't given any specific clarities on my role, just that if you show up, you come in, and you work hard, then anything can happen. So for me, it was a risk to go from being a shoo-in starter to a place where I wasn't guaranteed to be a regular starter, but it felt like a necessary risk that I had to take. I always want to challenge myself at the highest level possible, and I feel like I'm here now.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Turner is yet to make his Premier League debut for Arsenal, but continues to be used as the Gunners’ go-to option between the sticks in Europa League competition.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR TURNER? Arsenal will be back in continental action against PSV on Thursday, with their American shot-stopper hoping to catch the eye again.