Arsenal to honour Arsene Wenger with statue outside Emirates Stadium to coincide with 20th anniversary of 'Invincibles' season

Arsenal are set to unveil a statue of Arsene Wenger at the Emirates Stadium to coincide with the 20th anniversary of their 'Invincibles' season.

Arsenal to unveil Wenger's statue

The first sight will be via a digital unveiling

Statue to mark the 20th anniversary of the Invincible season

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners have been working on a specially commissioned bronze statue to honour Wenger, the club's legendary former manager. The statue will be in place to coincide with the 20th anniversary of Arsenal's 'Invincibles' season, which saw the team go unbeaten throughout the entire 2003-04 Premier League campaign. The completed statue will be first showcased through a digital unveiling, allowing fans from around the world to witness the event.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to The Athletic, Wenger will attend a private ceremony accompanied by his family, friends, and players from the Invincibles squad, who will be invited to partake in a special celebration. The French tactician managed Arsenal for an impressive 22 years, and the 'Invincibles' season holds a significant place in his and the club's history. The achievement of going undefeated for an entire league season - which has yet to be repeated - remains a defining moment for Wenger and serves as a symbol of excellence for Arsenal.

AND WHAT'S MORE: However, Wenger's departure from Arsenal in 2018 came after a difficult period. The circumstances surrounding his exit, which involved an abrupt announcement before the end of the season, strained the relationship between the club and the manager. As The Athletic reports, Wenger chose to stay away from the club initially, but recent developments indicate a reconciliatory process. Last season, Wenger returned to the Emirates Stadium to watch a match after a four-and-a-half-year absence.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? The presence of the statue will serve as a lasting tribute and reminder of Wenger's contributions to the club's history. The statue will join the ranks of other iconic figures immortalized outside the stadium, including Dennis Bergkamp, Tony Adams, Thierry Henry, and Herbert Chapman.