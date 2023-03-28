Arsenal suffer Thomas Partey injury worry ahead of crucial Leeds United clash

Thomas Partey will fly back to Arsenal having missed Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola on Monday due to injury.

Partey played 90 minutes for Ghana on Thursday

He felt a problem in his leg during training on Sunday

Arsenal win percentage drops to 50% from 65% when Partey doesn't start

WHAT HAPPENED? Ghana manager Chris Houghton confirmed Partey, who remained an unused substitute during the 1-1 draw, was deemed too much of a risk to play during his post-match press conference.

“Thomas has some small injury issues," Houghton said. "We felt it was too big a risk to start him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal are expecting Partey back at London Colney on Tuesday where they will assess the midfielder, who was accompanied to Ghana by Gunners physio Simon Murphy, ahead of this weekend's home game with Leeds.

The former Atletico Madrid star felt something in his right leg during a training session with his country on Sunday. Sources close to the player insist it is not a hamstring issue and believe he should be fine for Saturday's game at Emirates Stadium.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Houghton is understood to have taken the decision to leave Partey out on his own. There was no outside pressure from Arsenal, despite the presence of Murphy.

The Gunners medical team will make a decision later in the week on whether the 29-year-old can feature against Leeds. Arsenal travel to Liverpool the following weekend for a huge game at Anfield as they chase their first Premier League title since 2004.

Should Partey miss out this Saturday, Jorginho would most likely be the man to come in and replace him in midfield.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners host Leeds United on Saturday in the Premier League.