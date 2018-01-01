Arsenal Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Burnley

Everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's Premier League match against Sean Dyche's side at Emirates Stadium

Arsenal's 22-game unbeaten run came to an end against Southampton last weekend and they will be looking to get back on track with a win over Burnley this weekend.



The Gunners have lost two consecutive games, with a north London derby loss against Spurs on Wednesday night following defeat to Saints in the league.

Unai Emery's men have scored a total of 37 goals this season, which is only bettered by Manchester City's incredible tally of 48, but have suffered defensively in recent games due to a number of injuries at the back.

Arsenal Injuries

Danny Welbeck is ruled out with a broken ankle following his shocking injury against Sporting CP, but Shkodran Mustafi is likely to be available after a hamstring problem.



Dinos Mavropanos is back in light training and expected to be in contention in the coming weeks.

Arsenal Suspensions

Arsenal have no suspended players for this match.

Possible Arsenal Starting Line-Up

Emery's defensive headache means that Stephan Lichtsteiner could start at right-back in place of the injured Bellerin.



Mesut Ozil is fit although he wasn't picked for the defeat against Spurs in the Carabao Cup due to 'tactical reasons' while Alexandre Lacazette could return up front.



Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka has played at centre-back in recent games and is likely to be back in midfield alongside Lucas Torreira for this one.





Burnley Team News

Burnley are without Aaron Lennon after the winger had a knee operation, but Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Robbie Brady could be fit after their respective injury problems.



Sean Dyche fielded an unfamiliar 3-4-3 formation in the recent game against Spurs, although his side have failed to win on the road since victory over Cardiff in September.

TV Coverage & Kick-Off Time

Kick-off is 12:30pm GMT (7:30am ET) on Saturday, and the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. It will be shown on NBCSN in the United States, and on various channels around the world.

