Arsenal submit £30m transfer bid for Jurrien Timber as Ajax star agrees personal terms with the Gunners

Arsenal have reportedly submitted an opening bid of £30m for Ajax defender Jurrien Timber, who has already agreed personal terms with the Gunners.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutch international was in incredible form last season for Ajax in the Eredivisie, where he not only proved his mettle in defence but also got two goals and assists in 34 league appearances. He is a versatile defender who can also slot in as a right-back, and his future has been up in the air after his admission that he has not been in talks with Ajax regarding a new contract. According to The Athletic, Arsenal are now vying for Timber, who has also been linked with Manchester United and Liverpool, to shore up their defence after they had to pay dearly for their lack of depth at the business of the end of the season following injuries to William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, their initial bid of £30m is well short of the £50m that Ajax are demanding for their centre-back, who has two years left on his contract. But there is believed to be optimism from the two clubs about reaching a figure that would suit both parties as personal terms have already been agreed upon with the player.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Timber was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United last summer as Erik ten Hag wasto be reunited eager with a player that he has previously worked with in Amsterdam. Subsequently, Liverpool also joined the race, but a deal could not be thrashed out as he decided to remain at the Johan Cruyff ArenA to earn a World Cup berth after a stern warning from Louis van Gaal about his playing minutes.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal will be eager to wrap up the deal as quickly as possible. They were flat-footed in defence without their first-choice centre-backs and Mikel Arteta will want to increase his squad depth ahead of next season, when they will be competing for silverware on multiple fronts, including the Champions League.