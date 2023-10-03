WATCH: Arsenal star Steph Catley interviewed as a 'St Albans local' in bizarre ITV segment promoting competition with £100k cash prize

Arsenal and Australia defender Steph Catley was introduced as a 'St Albans local' in an ITV segment promoting a competition with a £100k cash prize.

Australian defender identified as 'St Albans local'

ITV segment promoted competition with £100k cash prize

Arsenal lost their season opener against Liverpool

WHAT HAPPENED? The 29-year-old defender, who joined Arsenal from OL Reign in 2020, is a mainstay in the Gunners' backline. Yet the experienced footballer was described as a 'St Albans local' in a bizarre ITV Lorraine segment on Tuesday morning.

The Arsenal star was asked what she would do if she were to win the £100,000 cash prize, and responded: "I got engaged recently so I'd save it up for the wedding for sure because that is a lot more expensive that I thought."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal are off to a disappointing start in the 2023-24 season. After crashing out of the Women's Champions League, losing to Paris FC, they went down 1-0 in their Women's Super League opener against Liverpool on Sunday.

WHAT NEXT? Catley will be next seen in action on Saturday when Arsenal face Manchester United in a league clash.