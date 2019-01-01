Arsenal star Aubameyang wants an explanation for Fifa 20 rating

Ratings for the upcoming football video game were released by EA Sports on Monday

forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has no problem with his overall rating of 88 in Fifa 20 but he is requesting an explanation behind his shooting stats of 85 in the video game.

The Gabon international found the newly-released rating funny after he finished as the top scorer in the 2018-19 Premier League season alongside duo Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Last season, Aubameyang scored 31 goals in 51 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners who finished as runners-up in the Uefa .

The Gabon international who has a pace grade of 94, passing stats of 75, shares an equal overall rating of 88 with Mane, 's Raheem Sterling and PSG's Edinson Cavani.

Although he is ranked among the top 20 attackers in Fifa 20, Aubameyang is calling for answers from the developers of the game, EA Sports.

“88 Gen!!! I’m ok with that but you guys from EA should explain to me something that I don’t understand!! What’re your thoughts on my Fifa 20 rating card guys?” he tweeted.

88 Gen !!! 😂 Im ok with that 🤷🏽‍♂️but you guys from #EA should explain me something’s that I don’t understand !! what’s your thoughts on my fifa 20 rating card guys?! pic.twitter.com/hRWCVv54VQ — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) September 10, 2019

The 30-year-old is enjoying a fine goalscoring run in the English top-flight this campaign with three goals in four outings so far.