Arsenal duo Saka and White doubtful for north London derby clash with Spurs, admits Arteta

Mikel Arteta has admitted Bukayo Saka and Ben White are both doubts for Arsenal's north London derby clash with Tottenham.

The Gunners head into Thursday's game knowing a win will see them qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2017, as they currently sit four points ahead of their rivals in the Premier League standings.

Arteta's side are in high spirits after four successive victories, but could be without two key players when they seek to seal a top-four spot at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

What has Arteta said about Saka and White?

White has missed Arsenal's last two games due to a hamstring issue, while Saka's minutes have been managed as he has dealt with a thigh complaint.

Article continues below

"Thomas [Partey] is still out, Kieran [Tierney] is still out and with Ben [White] he is still a doubt, we have to assess him and see how he is feeling, which is much better. With Bukayo [Saka] it’s the same," Arteta told his pre-match press conference.

Pressed on how he rates White's and Saka's chances of featuring against Spurs, the Gunners boss replied: "It’s very difficult to rate with injuries, it’s just how they feel today, that’s the last day that we can assess them and try to get the feeling, basically."

Further reading