Arsenal players slammed for appearing to ignore club mascot by TV icon Nick Knowles: 'Have another go at being decent human beings!'

Arsenal stars have attracted criticism for appearing to ignore the club’s mascot at West Ham, with the Gunners urged to become “decent human beings”.

Gunners faced Hammers in London derby

Starry-eyed supporter welcomed them to the ground

Players failed to interact with young fan

WHAT HAPPENED? That advice has been delivered by TV icon Nick Knowles, with Mikel Arteta’s squad coming under fire for their pre-match actions at the London Stadium. Players did stop to sign a shirt for their mascot as they made their way to the dressing room, but none interacted with the youngster despite plenty of smiles being shot in their direction.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Former DIY SOS presenter Knowles is among those to have slammed the antics of Premier League performers that are heroes to millions around the world, saying in a social media post: “I suggest Arsenal you get her and her family back and give your players another go at being decent human beings - admittedly they’d have to be coached into it but it might be something that sticks with some of them if it’s pointed out.”

WHAT NEXT? While spirits were not particularly high in the Arsenal camp prior to kick-off against West Ham, their mood was soured further by events on the pitch as Mikel Arteta’s side – who remain four points clear at the top of the Premier League table – surrendered an early two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with London rivals.