Arsenal told they must match Antony and Grealish fees to sign Shakhtar star Mudryk

Shakhtar Donetsk assistant sporting director Carlo Nicolini has told Arsenal they must up their offer if they are to land Mykhailo Mudryk.

Arsenal have bid rejected

Told to increase offer

Shakhtar want around £88m

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal have seen an offer of £55 million for Mykhailo Mudryk rejected by Shakhtar Donetsk. The bid was made up of a £40m fee up front and £15m in add-ons. The Gunners have now been told how much they will need to pay to land the 21-year-old.

Nicolini has said the Ukrainian side want a much higher fee, approaching the ones paid to secure Antony and Jack Grealish in prior windows, if they are to part ways with the youngster in January.

WHAT THEY SAID: "As we've always said, to deal with Mudryk you need to make an important offer. Arsenal may have made such an offer, but there is a negotiation. Players have been sold that clubs wanted to sell and that we believe are no stronger than Mudryk with a valuation of around €100 million, so the €60m is not enough," he told Calciomercato.it. "I'm not the one making the figure, I don't have particular indications from the company, but the sporting director said that we need an important offer closer to Grealish than to Antony. If the cash figure is €40m then it's not even being taken into consideration."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mudryk has appeared keen on a move to Arsenal but must wait and see if the Gunners return with a renewed offer. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has said it's important the club gets players in quickly in January to help sustain their Premier League title challenge.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Arteta must wait for reinforcements for the time being. His team are back in action on New Year's Eve against Brighton in the Premier League.