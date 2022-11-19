Arsenal, Man City & Juventus target Mudryk could be sold in January, suggests Shakhtar director

Shakhtar Donetsk sporting director Carlo Nicolini has suggested that Mykhailo Mudryk could be sold in January amid interest from Arsenal and Juventus.

Top teams after 21-year-old

Shakhtar suggest January deal is possible

Ukraine giants demanding over €100m

WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old has been linked with several top teams in recent months, including the Gunners, Juventus and Manchester City and reports have suggested that Shakhtar will field several offers for him in the January window. Nicolini has said Shakhtar will hold talks with the player and his agent to determine his future.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Mudryk is a phenomenon, a great prospect for the future, and huge clubs such as Juventus have taken an interest in him," he said to TuttoJuve. "There has never been direct contact or negotiation with the Bianconeri. The insiders of the top clubs are following him, the Champions League was an even more important showcase to show his value. Now it will be time to get back in contact with the club, the agent and the boy himself to see if someone will start a negotiation, for the moment Mudryk is focused exclusively on the last two days of the championship. He's a great professional, he'll leave these rumors to those responsible. Then with the break, we'll see if anything happens or not."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nicolini previously insisted that Mudryk would cost over €100 million (£87m/$103m), saying in October: "We value Mudryk more than Antony of Manchester United, who cost €100m. We are not obliged to sell, we do not want to make phenomena."

IN ONE PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT FOR SHAKHTAR? The Donetsk club are currently second in the Ukrainian Premier League and come up against leaders Dnipro in their next game on Saturday before playing their final match of the year against Vorskla on Wednesday.