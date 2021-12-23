Arsenal & Liverpool offered David transfer hope with admission from Canadian striker’s agent

Arsenal, Liverpool, Real Madrid and the many other suitors of Lille forward Jonathan David have been told that there is a deal to be done in 2022, with the Canada international’s agent revealing that a new challenge will be sought next summer.

The highly-rated 22-year-old has been catching the eye of leading clubs across Europe with his exploits in the current campaign, which have him clear of Kylian Mbappe and Wissam Ben Yedder on the Ligue 1 top goalscorers chart.

Those efforts are set to deliver a big-money transfer elsewhere, with his representative claiming that an exit is being planned in France despite David being tied to a contract through to 2025.

What has been said?

Nick Mavromaras has told Radio Canada: “For us, the goal is to finish the season in Lille, but it will be his last season there for several reasons.

“I think the Premier League is a good option for him. I think that he likes Spain a lot also because he likes the feeling of the ball and the very technical players.

“These two leagues are a big priority for him, but nothing is excluded. You never know what could happen with Paris Saint -Germain or the big Italian clubs.

“It's normal that all these big clubs are interested in the top scorer in Ligue 1, but I can tell you that today there is no official offer.”

How much will David cost?

No price tag has been put on an in-form frontman as yet, but his valuation continues to rise with each passing performance.

David has hit 12 goals in the French top-flight this season, through 19 appearances, and is considered to occupy a similar talent bracket to in-demand Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland when it comes to hot prospects – with the prolific Norwegian seeing a €100 million (£85m/$113m) transfer speculated on.

Quizzed on how much his client could go for, Mavromaras added: “I cannot say the price today. It has to do with Lille.

“But in the end, it's football. Jonathan is not going to say it, but he knows that he is one of the best young strikers in the world.

“There is also Erling Haaland, who costs today 75 to 100 million euros. There have been offers to 150 million euros. If you want to be on that list, you have to learn to handle the pressure.”

