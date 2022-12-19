Arsenal and Leeds join race for Matheus Cunha as Atletico Madrid prepare to sell

Matheus Cunha is on his way out of Atletico Madrid and seems destined for a move to the Premier League, with four teams eager to sign him.

Atletico ready to sell struggling Cunha in January

Arsenal and Leeds latest to show interest

Aston Villa and Wolves also in race

WHAT'S HAPPENING? Arsenal and Leeds are the latest teams to show interest in the 23-year-old, GOAL understands, with the Yorkshire side already actively in talks with his agents to see if he would be open to a January switch. Arsenal, meanwhile, are in the market for a new attacker after losing Gabriel Jesus for around three months due to an injury he sustained at the World Cup, although the Gunners' interest is less advanced at this stage.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Those two teams have joined Premier League rivals Aston Villa and Wolves in the race to sign him. GOAL reported last week that the pair have already reached out to his agents to discuss a possible move. Wolves are seen as the favourites to land him at the moment, but Villa have been after him for months, too.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Cunha, whose contract at Atletico runs until 2026, has not yet decided where his future lies but all roads seem to lead to the Premier League for the Brazil international, with Atletico ready to let him leave in January.

WHAT NEXT FOR CUNHA? Cunha has been stuck with a limited role at Atletico this season, and his yet to score having started in just two of his 11 appearances in La Liga and none of the five Champions League matches in which he featured. He will be eager to make a January move to get back to form and regular first-team football.