Arsenal considering Jorginho transfer as Chelsea chase Enzo Fernandez signing

Arsenal are considering a bid for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho before the end of the January transfer window.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners are low on midfield options after Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny sustained injuries and, according to a report from The Athletic, have identified 31-year-old Jorginho as an option to strengthen in the position.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea are on course to lose Jorginho for free this summer when his contract expires, so they could opt to let him leave for a fee before the end of the transfer period on Tuesday. However, they may be reluctant to help strengthen their London rivals, who are pushing to win the Premier League title this season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea are currently looking to bring in another midfielder before the window closes, too. They are reported to have increased their bid for Benfica star Enzo Fernandez to £105 million ($130m), having seen previous efforts to get him turned down by the Portuguese side. Graham Potter's team could free up room for the Argentine by offloading Jorginho this month, with Conor Gallagher also linked with an exit as Everton circle.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL & CHELSEA? Arsenal will hope to have a new midfielder in place by the time they face Everton in the Premier League on Saturday. The day before that game, the Blues will face Fulham at Stamford Bridge.