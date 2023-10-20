Are Arsenal worried about losing Jack Wilshere? Mikel Arteta provides update after academy coach holds talks with MLS side Colorado Rapids over vacant managerial role

Mikel Arteta provided an update on Jack Wilshere's future after academy coach holds talks with MLS side Colorado Rapids over vacant managerial role.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Arsenal midfielder currently holds the position of the Gunners' Under-18 head coach and achieved success by leading the team to the FA Youth Cup final last season. As someone with aspirations of transitioning into senior management, Wilshere recently interviewed for the managerial role at the Major League Soccer (MLS) club, Colorado Rapids.

Notably, both the Colorado Rapids and Arsenal are under the ownership of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment. Wilshere is among the reported five contenders being considered for the managerial role at Colorado Rapids, which would mark his venture into senior management.

WHAT THEY SAID: When Arteta was asked about the current situation regarding Wilshere, he said: "First of all I am really happy that Jack is part of the setup. I think he has done really well, he has brought something that was very necessary in the academy and around the place. These things are going to happen when people are doing well - you are going to get attraction and then it will come down to him to make what he believes is the best decision for his career."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: When Arteta was further pressed about his opinion on Wilshere taking over the mantle at the Emirates, in the future, the Spaniard sounded optimistic.

"Way down the line you don’t know when that is. It can be very soon. He has got the potential to do it. Now it is clear in his mind what he wants to do and the reasons why he wants to do it. I think it is a big asset for the club to have him here," he said.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal return to action against Chelsea in a London derby on Saturday in the Premier League.