Arsenal hero Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang named Uefa Europa League Player of the Week

The 29-year-old’s hat-trick fired the Gunners into their first European final since 2006

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been named the Uefa Europa League Player of the Week.

Aubameyang scored a hat-trick as Unai Emery’s men thrashed Valencia 4-2 in the return fixture of their semi-final clash on Thursday to set up a final clash against Chelsea in Baku on May 29.

The Gabonese star saw off competition from teammate Alexandre Lacazette and Chelsea duo of Kepa Arrizabalaga and Ruben Loftus-Cheek to win the weekly recognition.

His contributions at Estadio de Mestalla also earned him a spot in the Europa League Team of the Week alongside Lacazette, Eden Hazard, David Luiz, Kevin Gameiro amongst others.

Aubameyang has scored 29 league goals across all competitions, including 20 in the English top-flight this season and he is a contender for the league’s Golden Boot, with two goals fewer than Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

On Sunday, the 29-year-old will aim to end the 2018-19 Premier League season on a high when Arsenal visit Burnley at Turf Moor.

