Arsenal receive £6.7m Aubameyang transfer bid from Al Nassr

Arsenal have received an offer for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

The bid for the former Gunners captain arrived earlier in the week and the north London club have yet to respond.

Aubameyang hasn’t played for Arsenal since he was stripped of the captaincy by boss Mikel Arteta last month for returning to the club late following an overseas trip.

What is the offer?

The bid submitted by Al Nassr is for a loan, with an obligation to buy in the summer for around £6.7 million ($9.1m).

Arsenal have yet to give their response to the offer, with the Gunners chiefs still debating the wisdom of allowing the 32-year-old to leave at the midway point of the season.

The Gunners are in the market for a new striker, but should one not arrive before the end of this month’s transfer window, they would be left very short of options up front in the event of Aubameyang’s departure.

What’s the latest with Aubameyang?

Arsenal’s former skipper has arrived back in London following his early exit from Afcon.

The frontman was sent back to Arsenal, with the Gabon FA claiming he had been suffering with heart complications after testing positive for Covid-19.

Giving an update on the situation on Wednesday, Arteta confirmed Aubameyang was currently undergoing precautionary checks.

“He’s in London and now he’s going through some examinations because we haven’t had any clarity from the Gabon national team about the reasons why he came back,” said the Gunners boss.

“Obviously it’s our obligation to make sure that medically the player is safe, is in good condition and that there are not any issues relating to that.

“And to try to avoid any suggestion that that is the case because so far historically everything that we have done with the player, he has never had that issue.

“So let’s go step by step, let’s do the right examinations and make sure the player’s health is in the best possible condition. Then we will see what happens.”

