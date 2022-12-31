Arsenal flying & Mudryk's watching! Gunners transfer target streaming Brighton game amid reports Chelsea trying to hijack deal

Arsenal transfer target Mykhailo Mudryk is once again watching the Gunners in the Premier League, suggesting he's seriously interested in a move.

Mudryk posted clip on Instagram

Also watched win over West Ham

Gunners want to sign him in January

WHAT HAPPENED? The highly-rated 21-year-old Shakhtar Donetsk winger, who Arsenal want to sign in January, is not hiding his interest in the Gunners. For the second time in less than a week, Mudryk has shown off how he's watching Mikel Arteta's side, who are cruising to a win over Brighton as they look to extend their lead at the top of the table.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Will Arteta get his man? The north Londoners have seen a £55 million ($66.4m) bid rejected by Shakhtar but they remain confident of getting a deal over the line. They might face competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea, however, with the Blues also reportedly keen on bringing him to England.

WHAT NEXT FOR MUDRYK? Decisions, decisions! Should Chelsea decide to lodge a bid for Mudryk, the Ukrainian may be in a situation where he needs to choose between the two London rivals. The signs look good for the Gunners, though, with the Shakhtar star having been a keen viewer of their last two matches. Let's see if he's as interested in the Blues' trip to the City Ground on Sunday...!