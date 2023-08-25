Arsenal U-turn! Defender Kieran Tierney set to leave Gunners and join Real Sociedad on season-long loan

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had said the defender was in his plans but he is now expected to move on.

Sociedad to secure Tierney on season-long loan

No purchase option included in contract

Sociedad to pay loan fee and Tierney's wages

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Athletic, Real Sociedad are on the verge of finalising an agreement with Arsenal to secure Kieran Tierney's services for a season-long loan. The deal does not include an option to buy but involves the La Liga outfit covering the Scotland international's full wages and paying a loan fee to the Gunners.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although the contract remains to be signed, Tierney could travel to Spain and undergo a medical over the weekend if the final details of the deal are agreed upon. Real Sociedad were Tierney's preferred destination due to his desire for regular first-team action and to play in the Champions League.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Notably, Tierney is yet to make a Premier League appearance this season, with his last start coming on May 14 against Brighton in a 3-0 defeat. His only outing this season was during the FA Community Shield triumph over Manchester City when he was introduced to replace an injured Jurrein Timber. Manager Mikel Arteta has insisted this month that Tierney was in his plans for the future but the Scot does now appear set to move on.

WHAT NEXT? Pending the finalisation of the deal and successful medical evaluation, Tierney could soon be seen in Real Sociedad's colours after the international break when the club make the trip to the Santiago Bernabeu to take on Real Madrid.