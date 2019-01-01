Arsenal confirm £27m signing of Saint-Etienne defender William Saliba
Arsenal have confirmed the signing of defender William Saliba for a fee of £27 million ($34m).
The Gunners have been hot on the trail of the Frenchman for a number of weeks and the deal was finally announced on the club’s official Twitter page on Thursday afternoon.
The 18-year-old made 16 appearances for Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1 last season as the club finished fourth.
He is the second signing Unai Emery’s side have made in a short space of time, with Dani Ceballos also announced as an Arsenal player on Thursday afternoon.
