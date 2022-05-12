'Refs destroyed our beautiful game!' - Arteta fumes as Arsenal suffer Tottenham meltdown

With the chance to secure a place in next year's Champions League, Arsenal suffered a self-inflicted meltdown against Tottenham on Thursday, conceding an early penalty and going down to 10 men within 33 minutes.

Cedric was judged to have fouled Son Heung-min in the box in the 21st minute - a decision the Gunners fiercely disagreed with - before Rob Holding received a second yellow card in the 33rd minute.

Tottenham took a two-goal lead into half-time and extended their advantage over the visitors in the second half to win 3-0.

Arsenal concede early penalty

The Gunners went behind 1-0 as Harry Kane converted from the spot, but they were unhappy with the penalty decision.

"If I say what I think I am suspended for six months," manager Mikel Arteta told Sky Sports. "I don't know how to lie so I prefer not to say what I think.

"I am not unhappy with my players. I am proud of my players. I want the referees to come in front of the camera and explain his decisions. It's a shame because such a beautiful game was destroyed today.

Here is the penalty call which lead to Tottenham's 1-0 lead.



