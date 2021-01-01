Buendia can be ‘very clever signing’ for Arsenal, says Campbell amid talk of transfer raid on Norwich

The former Gunners striker believes a player proving his worth in the Championship could be a shrewd addition at Emirates Stadium

Norwich playmaker Emiliano Buendia would be a “very clever signing” for says Kevin Campbell, with the Gunners urged to invest in another creative influence.

Mikel Arteta has been short of inspiration in the final third at times this season. Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have not been firing on all cylinders, while wide men Willian and Nicolas Pepe have struggled to find a spark.

Mesut Ozil has been frozen out of the first-team picture, with faith now having to be shown in youth. Emile Smith Rowe is among those to have stepped up and delivered, but alternative options to the talented 20-year-old are wanted at Emirates Stadium.

Buendia, who has experienced Premier League football during his time at Carrow Road, could tick useful boxes for the Gunners.

Campbell believes he would be a shrewd addition in north London, with the Argentine showing in the Championship this season that is capable of picking the tightest of defensive locks.

“I think he would be a very clever signing,” former Arsenal striker Campbell told Football Insider when quizzed on the Gunners’ links to Buendia. “I like him. He has the qualities that Mikel Arteta is looking for in a player. Not only can he pick a pass, he can score and he works hard.

“He has that energy which has been missing from the team for long periods of this season.

“I think there is some really good players in the Championship and Buendia is one of them. He would fit what Arteta wants to do perfectly.”

Campbell added: “I know Norwich will be desperate to keep him but this is Arsenal and business is business. I am sure Buendia would want to join Arsenal, that is for sure.”

Norwich snapped up Buendia from in the summer of 2018 and he helped them to promotion in his debut campaign. Just one season was spent among English football’s elite before slipping back into the second tier, but the highly-rated 24-year-old has contributed 16 goals and 32 assists in 100 appearances for the Canaries.

Arsenal are next in Premier League action on Thursday, when they host .