Arsenal boss Eidevall reveals Lionesses captain Williamson faces lengthy spell on the sidelines

Jonas Eidevall has said Lionesses captain Leah Williamson will be out of action for several weeks after suffering an injury while on England duty.

Williamson injured on international duty

Eidevall suggests extended lay-off

Lifted Euros as captain this summer

WHAT HAPPENED? Lionesses captain Williamson missed the recent international fixtures against the USWNT and the Czech Republic and it now seems she faces an extended period on the sidelines. She is still in a protective boot following the injury and boss Eidevall has admitted he will be without the defender for a while.

WHAT THEY SAID: When giving an update on Williamson and defensive partner Rafaelle, Eidevall said: “We expect it to be several weeks unfortunately, but we have to wait for further assessment by consultants before we can put a more exact timeframe on it. At the moment we don’t think surgery is needed on either.” He also admitted that Williamson had "no chance" of making the November internationals with England.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Williamson is a vital part of Arsenal's defence. Last season she missed eight games and the Gunners lost five of them, albeit including fixtures against Barcelona, Chelsea and Hoffenheim.

WHAT NEXT FOR WILLIAMSON? It seems Williamson is almost certain to miss games against Lyon and Juventus in the Champions league, as well as the Lionesses' fixtures against Japan and Norway.