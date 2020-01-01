Arsenal boss Arteta responds to Eriksen, Berge and Wilshere transfer links

The Gunners boss spoke on three players linked to his side, including one who became a star at their north London rivals

Mikel Arteta has brushed off reports linking with a move for midfielder Sander Berge, but wouldn’t be drawn on potential interest in Christian Eriksen.

The former Spurs star is currently struggling for game time at following his £17 million ($22.5m) move to last January and has suggested he could look to leave San Siro in the New Year.

“This isn’t what I dreamed of,” Eriksen told TV2 earlier this month. “All players want to play as much as possible, but the coach decides who gets to go on the pitch.

“I am concentrating on my football, then when the transfer window opens we will see if something will happen or not.”

Reports have since suggested that Eriksen has been offered to Arsenal and could be available for as little as £12m ($16m).

Ahead of Arsenal’s meeting with Molde on Thursday night, Arteta was quizzed on whether the 28-year-old could be the answer to his side’s creative issues.

But the Spaniard was not giving anything away.

“There are a lot of players out there that can improve any team,” he said. “But obviously we are not going to discuss individuals.”

Arteta was more forthcoming on reports that Arsenal were keeping tabs on Norway international Berge, however.

The 22-year-old used to play for before his move to Sheffield United and was coached by Albert Stuivenberg, who is now Arteta’s assistant in north London.

Reports in Norway have suggested that Stuivenberg wants the midfielder at Arsenal, but Arteta is adamant the possibility hasn’t been discussed.

“We haven’t shown any interest in the player,” said the Gunners boss. “He’s a Sheffield United player and we haven’t done anything at all.”

Meanwhile, Arteta says Jack Wilshere has not approached him about a possible return to the club.

Wilshere - who is currently a free agent following his departure from West Ham - has revealed it would be a dream to return to Arsenal on a pay-and-play basis.

Arteta and Wilshere used to be team-mates at Arsenal and the Spaniard says he is a big fan of the international, on and off the pitch.

But he played down any suggestions that a return to the Emirates could be possible.

“We haven’t analysed that situation,” he said. “What I can say about Jack is as a player, as a team-mate and as a person, that I rate him really highly.

“But unfortunately at the moment we haven’t looked at that, we are focused on the players we have and trying to do the best we can with them.”

When asked whether he would be open to Wilshere training at Arsenal to stay in shape, Arteta added: “We have [had] no request on that. We haven’t been approached.”