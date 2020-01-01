Arsenal boss Arteta reacts to Aubameyang red card in Crystal Palace draw

The Gabon international gave the Gunners a perfect start at Selhurst Park but was later sent off for a bad tackle on an opponent

manager Mikel Arteta has defended Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after his expulsion in their 1-1 draw against on Saturday.

Aubameyang was shown a straight red card in the 67th minute following VAR consultation for his challenge on Max Meyer.

The 30-year-old had earlier fired the Gunners ahead in the 12th minute after a fine team movement but they were pegged back by Jordan Ayew's equaliser in the 54th minute.

At the end of the match, Arteta admitted the severity of the tackle made by the captain and tendered an apology on behalf of the club.

"I just watched it and it looked nasty, to be fair. Knowing Auba, there's no intention to make such a tackle," Arteta told the club website.

"Hopefully he hasn't been injured and we are sorry for that. The decision was made and we have to accept it."

Aubameyang who is the club's leading top scorer with 14 league goals this season, is set to miss Arsenal's next three games, including a London derby against on January 21.

"That's a massive blow. We know how important Auba is for the team. Maybe we're going to lose him for a couple of games," the manager added.