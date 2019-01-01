Arsenal bid for Zaha nowhere near enough - Hodgson

The Gunners are trying to prise the Ivory Coast international out of Selhurst Park but have struggled to meet the Eagles' valuation

have not come remotely close to matching 's asking price for Wilfried Zaha, according to Roy Hodgson.

The Gunners are in the market for wingers and Zaha is at the top of a list containing Barcelona's Malcom and Ryan Fraser of Bournemouth .

Zaha has generally refrained from commenting on the speculation but, earlier this month, his brother Judicael made a public plea for Palace to sanction the 26-year-old's "dream" transfer .

The south London club are believed to have rejected an opening offer of around £40 million ($50m), and the two clubs remain some distance apart in negotiations.

"I don't think Arsenal have actually made a bid that has come anywhere near our valuation," Eagles boss Hodgson told Sky Sports .

"I'm sure the player realises that if someone's going to take him away from us, he'll expect clubs to pay the market value.

"Until someone does that, there's not much to discuss regarding Wilf.

The winger is currently on holiday having been knocked out of the after a quarter-final defeat to .

Hodgson is keen to get his star man back as soon as possible, with Palace suffering a 6-2 loss in Tuesday's friendly with Barnet.

"He has high regard for himself, just as we have high regard for him.

"He has a long term contract and all we can do now is wish him well and hope he comes back to us very soon."

Palace have shown they are prepared to part with prized assets this close-season, selling right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka to for £50m ($63m).

"We would've loved to have kept him," Hodgson said of the Under-21 international.

"But the bottom line is, when Manchester United come calling and they're prepared to pay what the club feel is the market value of the player, then all we can do is wish him well."