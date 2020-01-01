Arsenal must promise Aubameyang world-class signings for him to sign new contract, says Van Persie

Mikel Arteta has urged his main striker to agree an extension and a former Gunners hitman thinks he should be guaranteed signings

must promise Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang they will sign world-class players if they want to convince him to say, says Robin van Persie.

Prolific attacker Aubameyang is in the final year of his contract at Emirates Stadium and was unwilling to comment on his future after a match-winning double in the final against on August 2.

The club captain had been linked with a move away but is reportedly willing to extend his stay in north London following Mikel Arteta's appointment as head coach.

An agreement is yet to be reached and former Arsenal striker Van Persie says the club must convince Aubameyang they will build a squad capable of challenge for Premier League and glory.

Van Persie told Stats Perform News: "Arsenal would like for him to stay, he hasn't really come out yet with his opinion. He got asked the question after the FA Cup final and he didn't answer so I don't know.

"I don't know what he thinks, I don't know what Arsenal have offered him and I'm not really talking about money, I'm more talking about players because players like him want to play with world-class players. He is a world-class player in my opinion, and he wants to be surrounded by world-class players.

"Then you have to ask him, and it's up to him, if he thinks that he can win the Premier League at Arsenal. Because winning the FA Cup was very nice but these types of players, and Arsenal Football Club, want to compete for the Premier League and the Champions League. That is the big goal. You want to compete with the best teams that there are.

"I can't really judge from the outside but you have to just put it in place. Arsenal need to make their mind up and Aubameyang as well and find each other or not.

"That's how it is and in the end, part of it now is business and he will calculate that for himself and the club will do as well."

While van Persie thinks Arsenal should give Aubameyang what he needs, another former Gunner, Martin Keown, claims his old club should not be "held to ransom".

The former Arsenal defender told PA Sport: “Arteta has been there less than eight months and walked away with an FA Cup, he is someone who can make a difference and if he wants the striker at the football club he will be influential.

“I don’t think they should be held to ransom as they appeared to be over the Mesut Ozil contract but on the pitch Aubameyang seems like a different person.

“Just getting him to sign keeps a huge amount of belief and hope for the future – but not one individual is bigger than the football club as the Ozil saga has shown.”

