Arsenal & Leicester interested in Chelsea wonderkid Colwill

The Blues have a decision to make on their academy product, who is being targeted by fellow Premier League clubs

Chelsea are facing a decision on their talented 19-year-old defender Levi Colwill as Arsenal, Leicester and several other Premier League clubs have made inquiries over a summer move.

The teenager has been a first-team regular in Huddersfield Town's promotion push ahead of their Championship Play-Off final against Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

There will be scouts from a host of Premier League teams in attendance at Wembley, with Crystal Palace, Southampton and Brighton among the others who want the talented centre back.

What's Chelsea's position on his future?

The Blues are ready to bring Colwill back in pre-season to train under Thomas Tuchel, where he will have a chance to fight for a first-team place next season.

Having had his Yorkshire loan agreed early last summer, there are concerns about the ability to find a good loan destination should Tuchel opt not to use his academy product.

That's compounded by the fact the Chelsea manager did not hand a single league appearance to any teenage players last season.

Chelsea are also reluctant to send Colwill out on loan again because Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are both leaving on free transfers.

However, there's an expectation that the club will try to sign two central defenders to replace them both.

Sevilla's Jules Kounde, who was a target in the summer, is the primary option for the role. Meanwhile, a host of other defenders are sought in west London, with Paris Saint-Germain's Presnel Kimpembe, Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez and Torino's Gleison Bremer all being considered.

Significantly, RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol is also a target. The left-sided 20-year-old centre back could significantly block Colwill's pathway should he arrive.

The Blues could force Colwill to stay after he signed a five-year contract last summer, but have been open to letting youngsters go for the right price in recent seasons.

Marc Guehi joined Crystal Palace after a Championship loan spell for £18 million ($23m) last summer and it could be a guide price for potential buyers.

Why do Arsenal want Colwill?

The Gunners are considering adding a left-sided central defender this summer to add some depth as they enter the Europa League.

Colwill would be seen as a good fit to add to their young squad.

Still, their main priority is to add in other positions, with Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus a key target upfront.

Similarly, Leicester are hoping to improve their defence, but will need to sell some of their underperforming stars first.

They tried to loan Colwill in January during an injury crisis at the King Power Stadium, which negatively impacted their season.

Southampton, Brighton and Palace have all enjoyed success poaching talent from Chelsea's academy in recent seasons in a strategy to offer earlier chances to younger players.

What's the future status of Chelsea's other loanees?

Crystal Palace midfielder Conor Gallagher is the most likely to be included in next season's squad, with Tuchel known to be hugely impressed by his output this season.

However, they are all faced with having to impress the Blues boss over pre-season, with end-of-season talks also in place for each player to offer their opinions.

The likes of Armando Broja, Ethan Ampadu, Billy Gilmour, Ian Maatsen, Tino Anjorin, Dujon Sterling, Nathan Baxter and Emerson Palmieri represent the types of players who could be recalled for next season.

Among that group, many will either be sold or loaned out for another season. Along with the budget available for new transfers after the takeover is complete, player sales mean that the club's incoming transfer spend is expected to reach around £200m ($251m) this summer.

