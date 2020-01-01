Arouna Kone scores as Sivasspor hold Konyaspor

The former Ivory Coast international delivered an impressive performance to help his side avoid defeat at Konya Buyuksehir Belediyesi Stadium

Arouna Kone was on the scoresheet to help Sivasspor claim a 2-2 draw with Konyaspor in Sunday’s Turkish Super Lig game.

The 36-year-old striker was afforded his 23rd league appearance in the encounter and made a key contribution, scoring his fifth goal of the season.

The Yigidos hit the ground running in their quest to continue with their winning form after clinching victory last time out against Denizlispor.

Former international Kone opened the scoring at the half-hour mark with a fine header which caught goalkeeper Serkan Kirintili napping.

Konyaspor, however, came back stronger just before the half-time break with two quick goals from Nejc Skubic and Deni Milosevic.

Moments before full time, second-half substitute Petar Skuletic scored an all-important equalizer to ensure his side avoided defeat away from home.

Kone featured for the duration of the game along with Gabon international Aaron Appindangoye while Malian Samba Camara replaced Marcelo Goiano in the 89th minute.

With the draw, Sivasspor are third on the league table with 53 points from 28 games after winning 15 games, drawing eight and losing five.

They are below Trabzonspor and league leaders , who are on 56 and 59 points respectively.

The 36-year-old enjoyed success playing for , , Athletic and Premier League side .

Kone, who had 39 caps for Ivory Coast, has been with Sivasspor since 2017 and has scored 26 goals in 72 league games for the Turkish club.

The striker, who won the Eredivisie title twice with PSV and lifted the trophy with Wigan, featured for the Elephants in their first World Cup appearance in 2016.

He was also part of the squad to the 2013 in , where they were eliminated by the eventual winner, in the quarter-final stage.

The forward will hope to continue his impressive performance in front of goal and help Sivasspor return to winning form when they face Kayserispor on June 28.