Arnold Clark Cup 2022: England tournament fixture schedule, TV channels, squads & guide

The England women's national team will welcome Canada, Germany and Spain in February for the Arnold Clark Cup, the first edition of its new invitational international tournament.

All four nations have previously competed at the SheBelieves Cup, hosted by the U.S. women's national team, but will spend the first international break of the year in England this time, playing across three venues: Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium, Norwich City's Carrow Road and Molineux, home of Wolves.

The first games will take place on February 17, before another double-header on February 20 and the final two matches on February 23. The winner of the round-robin format tournament will be the team sat top of the standings after all six fixtures.

Arnold Clark Cup 2022 fixtures & results

Date Time Match TV Channel Feb 17 2.30pm GMT Germany vs Spain ITV Feb 17 7.30pm GMT England vs Canada ITV Feb 20 3:15pm GMT England vs Spain ITV Feb 20 8:15pm GMT Canada vs Germany ITV Feb 23 2.30pm GMT Spain vs Canada ITV Feb 23 7.30pm GMT England vs Germany ITV

Arnold Clark Cup 2022 TV channel, live stream & how to watch

All of the games at the Arnold Clark Cup will be shown across ITV in the United Kingdom.

ITV has four channels and an online video platform, ITV Hub, on which the games will also be available.

Specific channels for each of the fixtures, however, have yet to be confirmed.

Arnold Clark Cup 2022 squads

None of the four participating nations has announced its squad for the tournament yet.

Squads tend to be revealed around 14 days before international fixtures, so can be expected in the first week of February.

The tournament will provide a stern test for all four teams, with England, Germany and Spain hoping for it to serve as ideal preparation for this summer's Euros, also to be held in England.

All three nations will be contenders to emerge victorious this summer, with the Lionesses having reached three successive major tournament semi-finals, Germany being eight-time European champions and Spain a nation massively on the rise as Barcelona are widely regarded as the best club team in the world right now.

For Canada, the tournament also serves as preparation for the summer, with the Olympic champions heading to the Concacaf Women's Championship in July.

The U.S. women's national team have won the last two editions of the tournament, which awards the winner automatic qualification to the next Olympic Games, too. However, Bev Priestman's side were gold medallists at the Olympics last summer, beating the U.S. in the semi-finals.

