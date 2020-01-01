'Aridane is our No.9!' - Hyderabad boss Manuel Marquez praises Santana's attitude

Hyderabad came from behind to clinch victory over East Bengal

Hyderabad overturned a slender deficit at half-time to make a comeback and beat 3-2 in the clash at the Tilak Maidan in Goa on Tuesday.

By the virtue of the win, the Nizams climbed to the fifth spot on the league table with nine points.

East Bengal scored the opener with Jacques Maghoma breaking the deadlock in the 26th minute. Aridane Santana then scored twice in the second-half with Halicharan Nazaray scoring the third for Hyderabad FC to put them in a comfortable position. Maghoma completed his brace in the 81st minute but it was not enough to get his team any points.

Hyderabad head coach Manuel Marquez said that Santana has been brilliant in the last four games and he is very important for the side.

"Aridane is our No.9. He scored four goals in four games. He is a very important player for us, not only due to his performance but also due to his attitude," Manuel Marquez said after the game.

East Bengal took the lead in the first half but Marquez believes that his team did not deserve to fall behind as they created plenty of opportunities in the front of the goal.

"I think in the first-half we didn't deserve to (be trailing by a goal). I think we had a lot of chances in the first half. In football sometimes this kind of thing happens. At half-time, we spoke about the game and told the players that we have to play the second half similarly."