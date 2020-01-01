Aribo: No difference playing for Nigeria or Rangers

The 23-year-old midfielder has drawn similarities between playing for the Super Eagles and the Ibrox Stadium outfit

Joe Aribo has stated he feels no different playing for either the national team or his Scottish Premiership club .

The midfielder was handed a call-up to the Super Eagles in October following his eye-catching performances for Steven Gerrard’s men.

The 23-year-old made his debut for the West Africans against in a friendly and has now featured four times for the three-time African champions.

More teams

Aribo joined the Ibrox Stadium outfit last summer from English side Charlton Athletic and was a key component of the Gers’ team that finished as runner-up behind in the 2019-20 season.

The midfielder scored eight goals and provided eight assists in 43 appearances across all competitions for the Ibrox Stadium outfit last campaign.

Aribo explained that just like there are pressures to win games for the Super Eagles, a similar expectation exists at Rangers.

“I'd say playing in front of the big crowds, and we've got 50,000 over at Rangers, so it’s like no different and there’s an expectation at Rangers to win, where also that’s like Nigeria, expected to win”, Aribo told Rangers TV.

“So, I mean, that’s helped me bring that to the international stage. Literally, it is no different to Rangers.

"I mean, we are expected to win every game so it is just like okay, it is the norm now, it's literally become the norm for me so it's no different to being at Rangers."

Aribo started his career with Kinetic Academy before joining Staines Town youth setup and won the club’s academy player of the year award in 2014.

His impressive performances earned him a promotion to the first team and he made 22 league appearances for the side before joining Charlton in 2015.

Article continues below

Aribo spent four years with the Valley outfit and played 81 times, scoring 14 goals before leaving to team up with Rangers.

The midfielder will hope to continue his consistent performances for the Gers during their pre-season games ahead of 2020-21 campaign.