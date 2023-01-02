Argentina World Cup star Mac Allister warned against January transfer by Brighton boss De Zerbi

Alexis Mac Allister would be better off finishing the season with Brighton instead of making a move in January, coach Roberto De Zerbi insists.

WHAT HAPPENED? Mac Allister's starring role at the World Cup for Argentina has sparked a lot of speculation about his future. Arsenal and Juventus are among the teams said to be interested in signing the 24-year-old, but De Zerbi believes a move in the current transfer window could cause 'problems' for him.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I am happy if he wants to stay with us until the end of the season and I think it is better for him," De Zerbi said in a press conference. "For us, for sure, but also for him because in this moment changing team in January can be a problem for him. For us, but also for him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Brighton CEO Paul Barber said recently that there had been interest in Mac Allister before the World Cup kicked off. The midfielder's current deal expires in 2025 but the club's chief executive says they are already working on tying him to a new deal.

WHAT NEXT FOR BRIGHTON? Mac Allister returned to training with his team-mates this week but it is unlikely that he will feature on Tuesday when they take on Everton in the Premier League.