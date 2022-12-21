Argentina's Emi Martinez called 'the most hated man' in football for World Cup antics by ex-France defender Rami

Former France international Adil Rami slammed Emiliano Martinez for his antics after winning the World Cup, which included taunts of Kylian Mbappe.

Rami launches attack on Martinez

Calls him "most hated man" in football

Goalkeeper led Mbappe taunts after World Cup win

WHAT HAPPENED? Following Argentina's World Cup win over France, Martinez made headlines for his continued digs aimed towards 23-year-old Mbappe amid the celebrations. As well as leading chants against him, he held up an image of his face on a coffin in their bus parade. Ex-France international Rami has hit back on Instagram.

WHAT HE SAID: In an Instagram story posted to his official account, Rami wrote that Martinez is: “the biggest son of a […] in football," and went further, calling him "the most hated man.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martinez's pointed celebrations and taunts have caused a stir, with the 30-year-old cutting a polarising figure for his antics. Rami was capped 36 times for Les Bleus between 2010 and 2018, retiring after winning the World Cup in 2018.

WHAT NEXT? Martinez returns to Aston Villa a World Cup winner, but will no doubt have put a target on his back as a result of the showboating and trash talk.