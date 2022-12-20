Argentina declare Tuesday as national holiday for World Cup celebrations

The Argentine government declared a national holiday on Tuesday to celebrate the Albiceleste's third World Cup triumph in Qatar.

WHAT HAPPENED? Lionel Messi and Co. won the 2022 World Cup following a thrilling penalty shootout victory over France in the final, which initially ended in a 3-3 draw after extra time. The squad touched down in Buenos Aires in the early hours of Tuesday morning after travelling from Doha, and the Argentine government has announced a public holiday to celebrate the victory in the capital.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The world champion squad will leave on Tuesday at noon for the Obelisk to celebrate the world title with the fans," the Argentine Football Association (AFA) said on its official Twitter account.

A statement released by the Argentine government read: "On December 18, 2022, the Argentine National Team representing this country has won the World Cup held in Qatar.

"That by virtue of the foregoing, it is appropriate to declare December 20, 2022 a national holiday so that the Argentine people can express their deepest satisfaction with the national team, and speak out in favour of sport and the homeland."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The AFA have already drawn upan elaborate plan to celebrate the momentous occasion with the fans. At around 10.30 am local time (13.30 GMT), they will commence the celebrations with their adoring supporters. The celebrations will take place at the Obelisco in Buenos Aires.

WHAT NEXT? Fans can watch the celebrations live on the Argentina team's official Twitter, Instagram and YouTube accounts. Argentina's sports television channels TyC Sports and TNT Sports are also expected to broadcast the celebrations.