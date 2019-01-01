Areola not giving away PSG secrets ahead of Real Madrid match

The shot stopper joined Los Blancos for the season before the transfer window shut but won't be handing out insider information ahead of their game

loanee Alphonse Areola says that he will not be revealing any of parent club 's tactical secrets ahead of the pair's encounter next week.

The Spanish heavyweights travel to the champions on Wednesday for their opening European clash of the season in Group A, where they have been drawn alongside and .

The two sides are widely expected to progress to the latter stages of the competition as favourites, with Madrid having won the title three times in a row between 2016 and 2018 before being usurped by last season.

Areola, who joined Zinedine Zidane's side as a number two goalkeeper behind Thibaut Courtois, was introduced to the media on Friday by the club, where he professed his delight at being given the chance to join the Spanish outfit.

The 26-year-old did however add that he would not be spilling the beans on any of the shortcomings within Thomas Tuchel's side as Madrid set out in pursuit of a fourth European title within half a decade, following Zidane's return to the club last season.

"It was a joint decision [for me to come here] but I gave the green light," Areola was quoted by Maxifoot. "It's up to me to decide what to do in my career.

"It was a good opportunity for me to come to the biggest club in the world. I'm going to enjoy this year and hopefully grow a little more.

"It's a quirk of destiny to head back [to Paris] so fast. But in the locker room, I have not talked about their squad or the training led by Tuchel."

Areola arrived as part of a swap deal that saw former Madrid shotstopper Keylor Navas go in the opposite direction, with both expected to be included in the squad's to face their parent clubs this week.

The Frenchman meanwhile was an unused substitute on Saturday as his new team emerged 3-2 winners over in , thanks to a Karim Benzema double and an effort from Casemiro.

Los Blancos are looking to dethrone as champions of this season, having not claimed the domestic title since 2017.