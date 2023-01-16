'I was crying with joy' - Araujo hails Barcelona Spanish Super Cup win and insists club are ready for 'new era'

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo claimed the club's Spanish Super Cup victory over Real Madrid is the start of a new era.

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona put Real Madrid away convincingly to win the Super Cup, beating their closest rivals 3-1. It was Barca's first trophy in nearly two years, with a young, energetic squad getting their hands on a piece of silverware. Araujo claimed it could be the first of many.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We have been working very well," Araujo said. "The team is together, united, we are a family. It is very nice because it is the beginning of a new era."

On a personal note, the triumph was extra special for the defenders due to his recent injury troubles: "A huge happiness. I was crying with joy because I come from a very hard time with the injury, missing the World Cup. This title is a great reward for my family, for the doctors. This week was hard because the idea was to start from little to little, but the team needed me."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Xavi took over as Barcelona manager last October, and has endured a somewhat underwhelming tenure so far, failing to advance beyond the quarter-finals of the Europa League and Copa Del Rey, while also settling for a 2nd place La Liga finish.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? The Blaugrana face Ceuta in the Copa Del Rey this Thursday, before continuing their La Liga campaign against Getafe.