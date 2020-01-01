Aranguiz agent claims offers from Spain and Italy, but Atletico deny interest

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Charles Aranguiz is the subject of interest from Atletico Madrid, his agent says, but the Spanish side have denied they are considering a move for him.

The Chile international looks set for a summer move as his contract with the German side expires at the end of the season.

Aranguiz has played an important role for Peter Bosz’s team this term, making 26 appearances, despite scoring only one goal and making one assist in all competitions.

Atletico seem eager to strengthen in midfield this summer, having been linked to Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic recently, too.

And while the agent of 30-year-old Aranguiz admits that there have been no official offers for his client, he claims that Atletico are on a long list of interested parties that includes Atalanta and Fiorentina in .

“We are still waiting for some offers from Europe,” his agent, Fernando Felicevich, told Fox Sports in Chile this week.

“He would like to stay there, but so far nothing has come to our liking. Atletico from Spain, Atalanta and Fiorentina have called us but have not yet made an offer.”

However, Atletico sporting director Andrea Berta told La Cuarta that his side have not reached out to the midfielder's agent and are not even monitoring him.

“I read what the representative said and I don't know where he got it from,” he added. “That is a lie about the size of a house. All market issues go through me and we have not called anyone for the Chilean. He is a good player, but he is not in our plans.”

Felicevich also refused to rule out a possible return to his homeland, however, as he does not see it as a step down from one of Europe’s top-flights.

“If nothing convincing comes, there is always a possibility of returning [to Chile]. Charles is very close to Chile and I wouldn't call it a step backwards,” he added.

Aranguiz has been with Leverkusen since August 2015 and has made 129 appearances in all competitions.

Leverkusen currently sit fourth in the German top-flight after 25 matches and are through to the last-16 of the Europa League, where they will meet Scottish Premiership side Rangers.