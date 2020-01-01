Arabian Gulf Cup final will be an all Dubai affair
Both teams are Dubai based and faced tough opposition in the form of Al Ain and Al Jazira. It was a rare weekend full of rain in the UAE which caused major flooding across the region. Despite this the games went on as scheduled. Al Nasr beat Al Ain 4-1 on penalties after drawing 1-1 in normal time at Hazaa bin Zayed Stadium.
Shabab Al Ahli defeated Al Jazira 4-2 on penalties after they drew 2-2 at the full-time whistle which was played at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
The final will be played on Saturday 18th January, 8:30pm local time.
