Aouar 'next on the radar' for Arsenal as Campbell sends transfer message to Lyon star

The former Gunners striker had been hoping to see the talented playmaker move to north London over the summer, but he is prepared to be patient

Houssem Aouar will be “next on the radar for Mikel Arteta and Edu”, says former striker Kevin Campbell, with the playmaker told he is still very much wanted at Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners were heavily linked with the 22-year-old playmaker during the summer transfer window although he ultimately ended up staying with the Lingue 1 club.

Certain positions were strengthened during the summer, with Gabriel Magalhaes coming in to bolster the back line while Willian adds more creativity on the flanks.

Thomas Partey was also snapped up from Atletico Madrid in a £45 million ($58m) deal, with the international signing late on on deadline day.

Arsenal did miss out on Aouar, though, with the international still on the books at Lyon.

That means interest can be rekindled in future windows, with Campbell expecting the Gunners to rejoin the clamour for one of European football’s hottest prospects.

He told The Highbury Squad channel on YouTube when asked to send a transfer message: “Who is next? Houssem Aouar, we missed you. We didn’t get you this time!

“Whether we can get you in January, I’m not sure. But I’m sure you’re next on the radar for Mikel Arteta and Edu.

“Somebody like yourself to add to the quality of that midfield, attacking, creative side.

“You hopefully will be a Gunner at some stage in the future.”

Another former Arsenal striker, Alan Smith, is also hoping that an agreement for Aouar can be reached at some stage further down the line.

He told Sky Sports on missing out on the midfielder’s signature over the summer: “‘They have been linked with Aouar from Lyon for a while.

“He’s that creative player like Mesut Ozil was for a long time and Santi Cazorla was for a long time.

“When you have Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette up front, you need good service.

“A creative player is what they are missing. They have solid midfielders but lack a player with that vision.”

Ambitious Arsenal will be back in Premier League action on October 17 when they take in a trip to