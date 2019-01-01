Anything less than trophies is disappointment for Man Utd – McTominay

The Red Devils star admits major silverware is a top priority for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s after two seasons without tangible success at Old Trafford

Scott McTominay admits “anything less than trophies is a disappointment” for , with the Red Devils aware of the need to get back into the habit of collecting silverware.

Those at Old Trafford have gone two seasons without tangible success.

Jose Mourinho oversaw three triumphs in his debut campaign, but there has been little to shout about since the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Rather than building on the foundations laid down that season, the Red Devils have regressed to now be without football once more.

McTominay concedes that collective standards need to be raised in 2019-20, with it imperative that a club of United’s stature delivers on expectation.

The international midfielder told Sky Sports: "Manchester United is a club that is built around bringing young players through and winning trophies. That's what we have to get to.

"Anything less than trophies is, for all of us, a disappointment. I'm sure the players and the staff will reiterate that. We really have to go to nail down a few different trophies.

"Of the ones that we are in obviously the is massive for us and so is the Premier League but you don't want to set too unrealistic ambitions or too realistic ambitions. For us, as a whole, trophies are the goal this year."

United opened the new season in style when producing a clinical display to down 4-0 on home soil.

McTominay is not getting too carried away by that performance ahead of a trip to on Monday, with there still plenty for the Red Devils to prove after another period of inconsistency.

He added: "You can't get too excited.

"You saw that last year, we went on a run of 10/15 games with amazing results and then we didn't get to the stage of playing as well in those games and the performances start to dip and people start to listen to things other people are saying. You just can't lose focus on what's in front of you - and that's three points."

United suffered two defeats at Molineux in 2018-29 – in Premier League and competition – so are taking nothing for granted as they prepare for a reunion with Wolves.

After facing off against Nuno Espirito Santo's side this evening, Solskjaer's men will then turn their attention to a home clash against on August 24.