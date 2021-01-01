'Any team would be crazy about having Griezmann' - Atletico president wants Barcelona star back

The Atleti chief would welcome back the Frenchman with open arms although does not expect Barca to allow him to leave

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has admitted that he hopes to bring Antoine Griezmann back to the club from Barcelona.

Griezmann emerged as one of the top forwards in Europe during his five-year stay at Atletico before completing a €120 million (£103m/$146m) move to Camp Nou in the summer of 2019.

The Frenchman has since struggled to live up to the same high standards with Barca, and Cerezo would love to see him return to Wanda Metropolitano in the future.

What's been said?

“Any team would be crazy about having Griezmann,” the Atletico chief told Spanish broadcaster Cadena Ser. “He’s a magnificent player and I hope to get him back, but I don’t think Barcelona want to sell him.

"He’s had magnificent seasons here and was built at Atletico.”

How has Griezmann performed for Barca in 2020-21?

Griezmann's second season at Barca has been slightly better than his first in terms of his output in the final third, but he has still struggled for consistency under the stewardship of Ronald Koeman.

The 30-year-old has hit 19 goals in 50 appearances across all competitions to date, including one in their 4-0 Copa del Rey final victory over Athletic Club, while also providing 12 assists for his team-mates.

Griezmann's record at Atletico

Griezmann was far more influential during his time on Atletico's books, having nailed down a role as the main centre-forward in Diego Simeone's team.

The World Cup winner found the net 133 times in 257 games for Los Rojiblancos and helped them win three trophies, including the 2017-18 Europa League.

What else did Cerezo say?

Cerezo also weighed in on the speculation surrounding Joao Felix, who has also failed to justify his hefty price tag since joining Atletico from Benfica in the same year as Griezmann.

The Atleti chief insists that Felix still has a future at Wanda Metropolitano and has claimed that the 21-year-old will go on to become one of the best players in the world.

“There’s no option for him to leave,” Cerezo added. “He has to adapt. The day he takes off will be one of the most important in the world of football.

"Players aren’t machines, they have good and bad days. He’ll give many days of glory to this club.”

