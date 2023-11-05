Antony to leave Man Utd in January?! Red Devils considering signing Gabriel Barbosa from Flamengo in deal that would see struggling Brazilian depart on loan

Manchester United are considering signing Gabriel Barbosa from Flamengo in January, in a deal that would see Antony move in the other direction.

Man Utd want Barbosa

Will offer Antony on loan in swap

Have competition from AC Milan

WHAT HAPPENED? Barbosa, whose contract with Flamengo is slated to end in December 2024, has surfaced as a legitimate target for Erik ten Hag's team, according to The Mirror. The Brazilian is expected to be available for roughly £20 million ($24.7m) in January. According to the report, as part of the arrangement, Antony, who has had a difficult season, may go on loan to the Brazilian team.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barbosa is a player who still wants to establish himself in European football after a disappointing stint with Inter. After joining the Serie A powerhouses from Santos, he made 10 appearances but managed just one goal. United is expected to face competition from AC Milan for his services this winter.

Manchester United have struggled for form up front all season long, with Marcus Rashford, who scored thirty goals the previous season, scoring just once for United this campaign. While Alejandro Garnacho and Anthony Martial have each only scored once, Rasmus Hojlund has scored three times.

WHAT NEXT? United and Antony will next be in action when they take on Copenhagen on Wednesday, November 8.