Antony hailed for 'more dynamic' Man Utd display vs Forest as Ten Hag insists he's 'happy' with £85m man

Erik ten Hag was impressed with Antony's "more dynamic" performance in Manchester United's dominant League Cup win over Nottingham Forest.

United beat Forest 3-0

Antony put up an improved display

Ten Hag hailed the winger for his performance

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian played an important role in Manchester United's 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final on Wednesday. He was a constant threat cutting in from the right wing and it was his attempt that led to United's second goal as Wayne Hennessey could only parry the ball out to Wout Weghorst, who finished smartly for his first goal for the club. Ten Hag was pleased with Antony's performance as he gave the perfect response to his critics.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think he played a really good game. I think he was a threat in between the lines, he was good in the physicality, he had some good actions to go at the opponent. He had to score (in a one-on-one) but it was a great combination," the United manager told reporters after the win.

"So we needed to see that more; more dynamic in the frontline, we are working on that part - that is the most difficult part. But I have seen some good moments today and in the last couple of games and I'm happy with that. The 2-0 just before half-time was an important one because that brought calmness to the team and it was a great action from Antony and the rebound from Wout Weghorst. He's the striker, it's why we got him in."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Games are coming thick and fast for United as they are set to host Championship side Reading in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday. Ten Hag hinted that he already has a tactical ploy up his sleeve for the tie, adding: "After today, I have something in my head. But I have to settle this game down and look into my plans and then I have to look into Reading and then we make a good plan to beat Reading."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Ten Hag is expected to rotate heavily for the FA Cup game against Reading, before United's focus shifts back to the League Cup and the second leg of their semi-final against Forest on February 1.