Antonio Iriondo: Last chance to fight for a place in the top four

The Spanish coach wants his players to give their all against the Kolkata outfit in order to stay alive in the race for the play-offs…

coach Antonio Iriondo stated that his team are very much in with a chance to make it into the top four this season. From 13 games, they have picked up a mere 16 points so far.

“Yes, we think we still have a chance to make it to the play-offs. Tomorrow's match is probably the most important match of the season because we are playing against a great team. It is a big challenge for us. It is probably our last chance to fight for top-four,” said Iriondo.

Jamshedpur conceded four goals in their last game against and Iriondo was questioned about his team’s leaky defence.

“The only thing we can do is keep working. We have to try to field the best defence. So we are trying different options and trying to keep going.

“It is not about individual players, it is about the team. The team is not performing well. We are probably missing some important players and that is affecting the performance. So mentally is tough. We have to try to change that. They have to overcome that situation, they should not give up,” he mentioned.

Iriondo explained that his team is suffering due to missing key players. He reasoned that although they are working on their defence, they are yet to achieve the right balance between attack and defence.

“What we have to do is try to focus in our game. Obviously you think because we play an offensive game we do not take care of our defence. But that is not true. We equally focus on defending. There are many different ways to defend. One of those is to keep the ball as much as you can. If you lose the ball then we have to keep the balance.

“We have been struggling that's true but we have to keep working on that. The real thing is that we are missing some players every week. Sometimes it is difficult. Many inexperienced players are playing and sometimes it is difficult for them to play in front of 20,000 people. So they need matches to get confidence,” he elaborated.

He highlighted the importance of having top quality foreigners in the as it only enhances the experience for the Indian players.

“It is not only about the match or this season but it is about the future of the competition. I think foreign players are very important. Even the coaches try to teach the Indian players a few things but a great part of the learning process is copying. While playing the matches with them, Indian players can learn faster by copying foreign players. So it is very important. You can see the importance of the foreign players. Any team who does not have a foreign player tends to struggle. I think it is a good idea. The foreign players can help the Indian players,” he concluded.