Antonio Habas: ATK Mohun Bagan were superior and better than NorthEast United

ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Habas said NorthEast United have had a fantastic season but his side was superior in the second leg...

ATK Mohun Bagan beat NorthEast United 2-1 in the second leg of their ISL semi-final to enter the final with a 3-2 aggregate result.

The Kolkata giants dominated the game in the first half and went into the tunnel with a slender 1-0 lead through a goal scored by David Williams. The Highlanders, however, displayed attacking intent in the second half but couldn't contain the opponents as Manvir Singh (68') doubled the lead. The consolation for the Khalid Jamil-managed side came through Suhair VP in the 74th minute.

ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Habas, who is not new to ISL finals, was happy with the character shown by his team and highlighted that they were superior to their opponents.

What Habas said

"I am very happy with the performance of the players and the staff. The team has good character," Habas said after the game.

"Maybe the players think a lot about the final. We didn't have any problem in the match," he added.

"We knew that we have to win the match. We didn't want to go to extra-time. Now the players are tired, there is a lot of humidity and there is the Covid-19. In the first 45 minutes, the team had intensity."

Article continues below

NorthEast United had a fantastic season

"NorthEast United had a fantastic season. They had players in attack and defence. Not easy for anyone to win. Today we were superior and better," the Spaniard said.

"I want to help the players recover, analyze the situation and compete. This team (Mumbai City FC) has one thing in clear that they are very competitive. It will be very difficult for the opponents."

"This season was a more difficult season. Because the players, technical players were in quarantine. No distraction, family, only 24 hours of football. It is very difficult to keep calm. You will have a fantastic season because the players have (scored) 10 points for their behavior."