Antonio Conte's Tottenham sacking 'the right decision for everyone', insists Fabio Paratici

Antonio Conte's sacking at Tottenham was the "right decision for everyone", according to the club's managing director of football Fabio Paratici.

WHAT HAPPENED? Conte left Tottenham by mutual consent on Sunday following his rant at owner Daniel Levy, the players and the club's trophy haul after a 3-3 draw against the Premier League's bottom club Southampton on March 18. Cristian Stellini has replaced Conte until the end of the season, with Ryan Mason as his deputy. Paratici, who has had a close relationship with Conte dating back to their days together at Juventus, has insisted the club stood by the Italian manager through thick and thin, but it was the right time to part ways.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The club supported him a lot with it and everyone is close to each other but then we arrive in this mutual agreement, and I think the decision that we made was the right decision for everyone," the Spurs chief told the club's website.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Stellini was in charge of the team when Conte was recovering from gallbladder surgery earlier in the season. Paratici has thrown his weight behind the new manager while refusing to be drawn on speculation over Conte's long-term successor, with Mauricio Pochettino, Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique currently being linked with the job. He added: "Cristian managed the team when Antonio was sick this season and was good. Ryan Mason can help him a lot. He knows everything about this club and group of players. We are really, really, really confident that these two people can do a very, very good job.

"We do not speak about other coaches or follow the speculation in the media because it is just speculation. We are focused. We are now concentrating on helping Cristian and helping the staff, Ryan, and the players."

WHAT NEXT? Stellini will be in charge when Spurs make the trip to Goodison Park to face Everton in the Premier League on Monday.