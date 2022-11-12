'More than a dream' - Ansu Fati reacts to Spain World Cup call-up

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati has admitted he's in dreamland after being called up to the Spain squad for World Cup 2022.

Fati back from injury

Named in Spain squad

Thrilled to be selected

WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old is off to the World Cup after being named in Spain's 26-man squad for the showpiece event by manager Luis Enrique. Fati has not played for Spain since October 2020, after being beset by injuries, but has returned to full fitness to make three La Liga appearances this season. He has now reacted to the news with a post on Instagram: "Huge pride to represent Spain at the World Cup. More than just a dream! Let’s go!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fati burst onto the scene in spectacular style in 2020, making history with the national team. The forward has yet to rediscover his very best form since returning from a long spell out, but there's no doubting the talent that he possesses.

WHAT NEXT FOR SPAIN? Luis Enrique's side are in Group E at the World Cup and will take on Costa Rica, Germany and Japan.