Another Saudi transfer? Paul Pogba becomes latest player targeted with Juventus already planning his replacement

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has reportedly become the latest high-profile player in European football to be linked with a transfer to Saudi Arabia.

WHAT HAPPENED? The France international has endured a tough time in Turin since returning to Italy in the summer of 2022. The World Cup winner moved as a free agent at the end of his contract at Manchester United, but saw injuries restrict him to just 10 appearances.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pogba is said to be keen on proving his worth back at Juve, but Gazzetta dello Sport reports that his agent – Rafaela Pimenta – was in Turin on Thursday to discuss her client’s future. She is said to have spoken with Pogba about an approach from the Middle East.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Pogba is tied to a contract through to 2025, but there has been speculation to suggest that Juve would be willing to break that agreement if a suitable offer is tabled. Several teams in Saudi Arabia have big money to spend, with it possible that Pogba could be reunited with former United team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo in the Middle East.

WHAT NEXT? Juve are said to already have a replacement for Pogba in mind, if he were to move on in the current window, with Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic registering on their recruitment radar once more – and the funds raised from any sales could be reinvested in prising the Serbian star away from Serie A rivals.

